Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Justin Herbert is getting back Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for their Week 11 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the injury bug just wouldn’t let the Los Angeles Chargers catch a break. While they have two key offensive weapons returning, they also lost another one heading to Sunday’s game.

Allen and Williams were not included on the Chargers’ inactive list, confirming earlier reports that they were likely to feature for the team against the Chiefs. However, tight end Gerald Everett was among several players labeled as out for the contest. According to reports, Everett is dealing with a groin injury.

Sure enough, Everett’s absence is quite the blow for a Chargers offense that’s hoping to have a healthy run at his point of the season. Everett has been a favorite target for Herbert in recent weeks, accumulating 34 receptions for 234 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also scored on the ground in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, helping LA win 20-17.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams’ presence should alleviate the absence of Gerald Everett even for a little bit, though hopes are high he wouldn’t have to be sidelined for long.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are 5-4 on the season, and that’s far from being safe in the playoff race. They also have tough matches waiting for them after the Chiefs, with scheduled games against the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams in the second half of the campaign.