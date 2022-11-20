As they stare up at the Chiefs at the top of the AFC West standings, the Los Angeles Chargers got the news they were hoping for ahead of their intra-division matchup with their rivals. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the expectation is Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) will both play, giving quarterback Justin Herbert two of his top weapons.
#Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) are both hopeful of playing, sources say, and that is the expectation. At long last.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022
“I’m pretty sure, 100 percent sure,” Allen told ESPN when asked if he would play Sunday. “I’m 100 percent sure … we’ll see what the coaches want to do.”
Allen has been frustrated by early season injuries and expressed as much to reporters yesterday.
“It sucked, been frustrating,” Allen said. “Just looking to bring back that energy and that play-making ability.”
Steve Silverman ·
As for Williams, he said he is “200 percent” sure he will give it a go against Kansas City.
“Really, just doing everything possible to get back on the field,” Williams said.
The Los Angeles Chargers have not had the season they envisioned when they loaded up on both sides of the ball. They were hoping to challenge the Chiefs more closely before injuries ravaged their season from the onset.
“To get some additions, we’ve had so much subtraction, to get the addition is important for our team,” Los Angeles Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley said.
Keenan Allen, who hasn’t played since Week 1, had six catches for 77 yards before not touching the field again after the season opener. Williams has racked up 37 receptions and leads the team with 495 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert and the rest of the San Diego Chargers’ offense will be relieved to have those two back after their offense has taken a step back this season.