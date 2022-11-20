Published November 20, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

As they stare up at the Chiefs at the top of the AFC West standings, the Los Angeles Chargers got the news they were hoping for ahead of their intra-division matchup with their rivals. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the expectation is Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) will both play, giving quarterback Justin Herbert two of his top weapons.

#Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) are both hopeful of playing, sources say, and that is the expectation. At long last. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

“I’m pretty sure, 100 percent sure,” Allen told ESPN when asked if he would play Sunday. “I’m 100 percent sure … we’ll see what the coaches want to do.”

Allen has been frustrated by early season injuries and expressed as much to reporters yesterday.

“It sucked, been frustrating,” Allen said. “Just looking to bring back that energy and that play-making ability.”

As for Williams, he said he is “200 percent” sure he will give it a go against Kansas City.