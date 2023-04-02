Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Los Angeles Chargers are working to surround Justin Herbert with a team that can compete for a Super Bowl. The young star has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league and needs an extension. Fortunately for fans of the Bolts, the team is ready to make it happen.

A gargantuan payday is coming to Herbert after three stellar seasons in which he won Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl nod. As negotiations begin, Charges general manager Tim Telesco said that having to commit to such a big contract is “a good problem to have” because of how good Herbert is.

.@chargers GM Tom Telesco breaks down the latest with LA's offseason, including a future contract extension for QB Justin Herbert… "…you know you have a franchise quarterback…we think we can win a Super Bowl with him…" ⬇️VIDEO⬇️#Chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/eJlwVnoB28 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 31, 2023

“I don’t have an update on it. There’s a lot that will go into it, obviously, with these type of contracts and the numbers that it’s gonna be. But it’s just a good problem to have,” the Chargers GM said. “You know you have a franchise quarterback that’s now moving into a veteran franchise quarterback. There’s a lot of good things that come with that. The flip side is, we’ll build the team a little bit differently. We’ll transition through that the next couple years.

“But I’m not losing a lot of sleep over it,” Telesco continued. “Yeah, I know the numbers are gonna be big. He’s earned it. We think we can win a Super Bowl with him. So, that’s a good problem to have. We’ll get it done at some point, and then we’ll go from there.”

There’s no doubt that Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has to offer. His incredible accuracy and playmaking helped bring the Chargers back to the playoffs last season. The team still has a lot more work to do, especially with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to deal with in their division.