During their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been the focal point of many social media users. While Herbert usually has social media on his side, the complete opposite happened during his playoff meltdown against the Texans' defense. Though users attacked CJ Stroud early into this game, Herbert took over, having an even worse performance in the first game of Wild Card Weekend.

Through the 2024 regular season, Herbert threw 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

However, Herbert threw as many interceptions against the Texans in the first round of the playoffs as he did all season, including a back-breaking pick-six. In fact, following his interception late in the fourth quarter, he actually surpassed his regular-season total in just one game of the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

And with their playoff lives on the ropes against DeMeco Ryans and the Texans, Herbert hasn't been as beloved on social media as he might be used to.

Whether it be team accounts roasting the Chargers' quarterback or just NFL fans who find Herbert's performance comical, social media turned to a frenzy during this unexpected meltdown.

Beginning the social media discourse, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy commented on Herbert's performance, tagging him with a rather unfortunate title in his post on X.

“Herbert is the most overrated QB in the league,” Portnoy wrote.

Along with Portnoy, others chimed in, dunking on the Chargers' quarterback during his Wild Card meltdown.

“Justin Herbert: 3 interceptions this season,” Bleacher Report's James Palmer wrote on X. “3 interceptions today.”

Now, while some social media users kept it relatively mild when roasting Herbert's performance against the Texans, here were some of the best reactions to his playoff meltdown:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And although Herbert will likely feel the burn from social media's rampage, there's no denying his talent as a quarterback in the NFL.

Some fans will hold this over Herbert's head for years to come, as that's how some NFL fans act, but fans shouldn't diminish his 2024 regular season due to a poor outing in the Wild Card round.

Considering the Chargers had the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and entered the year with a brand new head coach, it's impressive that this team even made the playoffs.

Following a disappointing 32-12 loss first round of the playoffs to the Texans, the Chargers have plenty to look forward to in 2025.