The Los Angeles Chargers battled the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of their Monday Night home game, tying the game at 17-17 late. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert did his best impression of a New York Giants quarterback from the not-so-distant past during a noteworthy play that looked like something out of a sports comedy movie.

The game was punctuated with a touchdown and heartfelt gesture for a young fan by receiver Keenan Allen previously. Earlier during the weekend, Herbert's brother dazzled with his play for the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 showdown with the Washington Huskies.

Herbert's bizarre, record-setting play happened in the second quarter on Monday evening. One sports account joked that the former Oregon Duck became a dual threat quarterback on the play as he caught his own pass and ran forward with it like an Olympic sprinter taking the baton from a teammate.

Justin Herbert is now the elusive dual threat QB! Threat to throw & threat to receive pic.twitter.com/EQLTm36nzs — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 17, 2023

The record-setting play was the first of its kind since Kent Graham of the Giants did it over two decades ago.

Chargers Justin Herbert is the first QB to complete a pass of 10+ yards to himself since Kent Graham (Giants: 16 yard reception) on Dec 20, 1998 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 17, 2023

The Chargers were outgained by the Cowboys heading down the stretch of the fourth quarter as they got the ball back in their own territory, later tying the game up on a Herbert to Gerald Everett TD pass.

Brandon Staley's team struggled on offense for much of the evening. Austin Ekeler, listed on the pregame injury report, had rushed for just 2.4 yards per carry as of the fourth quarter. Allen had 62 yards receiving on six catches heading down the stretch as the Chargers attempted to take down the Cowboys late in SoCal.