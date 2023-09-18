The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 0-2 on the season with a a 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, and head coach Brandon Staley was asked about whether there is a hangover after last year's Wild Card playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which they blew a 27-0 lead. Brandon Staley fired back at the narrative.

“I'm not worried about the Jacksonville loss. The Jacksonville loss hasn't carried onto the season whatsoever,” Staley said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “If you've seen our training camp or you've seen the way we've played in the first two games, it hasn't had an impact on our team whatsoever. Our team is connected, our team has played its heart out in two games, and we've lost two tough games. It has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game and if you ask anyone in our locker room, it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game. And that's just the truth. It's a convenient storyline for you and for everybody else, but it's not the truth. We've lost two tough games but the guys in that locker room, the men in that locker room they are finishers and they have what it takes and we're excited to prove ourselves.”

The Chargers have lost two narrow games to start the year. The first was against the Miami Dolphins, when they lose 36-34, before losing to the Titans in overtime this week.

It is not as if the games against the Dolphins and Titans have not been competitive, but the narrow losses put scrutiny on Staley given the heat he has gotten over the last couple of seasons.

The Chargers will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings, another 0-2 team. It will be a pivotal matchup for both teams.