Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been downgraded to out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ekeler's status was in question all week due to an ankle injury and it continued to trend in a negative direction before LA made this decision. Joshua Kelley will likely be the Chargers starting running back as a result of Ekeler's injury status.

Los Angeles was prepared for the possibility of Ekeler missing the game. In addition to Kelley being on the roster, the Chargers also feature Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson. Additionally, the Chargers signed RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.

Chargers: Austin Ekeler out vs. Titans

The Chargers were narrowly defeated 36-34 by the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 1. Los Angeles will need their defense to step up amid Ekeler's injury versus Tennessee in Week 2. Winning on the road without the star running back will prove to be an immense challenge.

Austin Ekeler was sharp in Week 1 before suffering the ankle injury. He rushed for 117 yards on just 16 carries and added a touchdown. The good news for the Chargers is that Kelley also impressed. He recorded 91 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

If Kelley can turn in another superb effort, then perhaps Los Angeles can still utilize the rushing game to offset their strong passing attack led by Justin Herbert.

The Chargers and Titans will square off on Sunday in Tennessee at 1:00 PM EST. Meanwhile, we will monitor and provide updates on Austin Ekeler as they are made available.