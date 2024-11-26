The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 on Monday Night Football in a game defined by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Ravens' offense. Derrick Henry led Baltimore's charge, rushing for 140 yards on 24 carries and controlling the tempo. The win improved the Ravens to 8-4, while the Chargers fell to 7-4, snapping a four-game winning streak. However, despite Henry's dominance, Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack wasn't impressed.

“I don’t think it’s hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again,” said Henry. “The way I play football, I would love to play this team again. I would love to.”

“It’s not hard for me to play against that guy,” Mack continued. “I love playing against the greats, and this was no different. When I say ‘hard,’ I mean in the sense of playing against him. If I’m on the field, I know if he comes to my side, I got him.”

At first, Mack’s comments felt like a dig at Henry, almost dismissing his impact. But with more context, they seem more like the words of a competitor who thrives on challenging himself against the best. Instead of taking a shot at Henry, Mack appeared to be expressing confidence in his ability while still recognizing the level of competition Henry brings.

Why couldn't Khalil Mack and the Chargers stop Derrick Henry?

Granted, Chargers fans have to love the competitive fire of Khalil Mack. After all, that makes him one of the best edge rushers of this generation. You do not become an all-time great by bowing down; Mack will not bow down to anyone.

That said, it is objectively incorrect to say Henry is not tough to play against. While it might not be challenging in a physical sense for someone as physically dominant as Mack, there is a reason why Henry is going down as the best running back of this generation.