As the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers faced off on Monday Night Football, many narratives engulfed this matchup. One of the biggest stories was Jim Harbaugh vs. John Harbaugh, but once the game kicked off, the two brothers meant nothing but business. And with the Chargers holding a 10-7 lead with just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half, it looked like Jim would be the victor of their first half against each other.

That was, until Lamar Jackson found Rashod Bateman on a massive 40-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens their first lead of the ballgame.

Expand Tweet

With this incredible play by Jackson, his MVP campaign continues through Week 12.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson continues MVP-like season on MNF

Entering the 2024 season, Jackson has accomplished quite a bit as an NFL quarterback. While Super Bowl victories haven't crossed his plane yet, one thing he has done is win the league MVP award twice.

Considering Jackson was the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, it's safe to say the Ravens got a bit lucky with their two-time MVP quarterback.

And while he's been successful at winning the MVP trophy twice, it's looking like he could win it for a third time, joining an elite list of players to earn the award three times in a career.

Only six players in NFL history have ever won the MVP three or more times. Those players are: Jim Brown (1957, 58, 65), Johnny Unitas (1959, 64, 67), Brett Favre (1995, 96, 97), Peyton Manning (2003, 04, 08, 09, 13), Tom Brady (2007, 10, 17), and Aaron Rodgers (2011, 14, 20, 21).

This season, Jackson's putting up MVP-like numbers, completing 67% of his passes for 2,876 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, Jackson has rushed for 584 times and two touchdowns.

So, while Josh Allen is another hot name for this year's NFL MVP, Jackson is playing like the most valuable player in the league.

And his 40-yard touchdown throw to Bateman against the Chargers is just another reason Jackson has a strong case.