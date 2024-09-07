The Los Angeles Chargers were already expecting wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hip) to sit out in Week 1, but his absence will last longer after the team placed him on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Chark will now sit out the first four games of the season. The Chargers signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster and added LB Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chark hadn't practiced all week and made a near-zero impact during the preseason. He had zero receptions on three targets in the Chargers' first preseason game, a 16-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Chark followed that up with no targets and one carry for three yards in the Chargers' 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On August 19, Daniel Popper of The Athletic tweeted that Chark was limping during that Monday practice.

“DJ Chark came up limping after opening play of 11 on 11. Was grabbing at his left hip flexor.”

Justin Herbert will now have to rely on Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston to be his top three wide receivers to start the season.

Which Chargers WR will emerge as the No. 1 between Palmer, McConkey, Johnston?

DJ Chark Jr. figured to be more of a deep threat than the team's leading receiver. Since Jim Harbaugh's arrival and the new roster took shape, there's been rampant speculation about which wideout will lead the team, especially among fantasy football managers.

What's more likely is a balance. If we go back to Harbaugh's last NFL tenure, during his time with the 49ers, he simply never had one dominant receiver. Anquan Boldin, Michael Crabtree, and Vernon Davis all took turns, especially considering the heavy usage of Frank Gore as a runner and receiver during those years.

So what's more likely is Herbert will spread the ball around without one superstar established on offense. Assuming he can play through a foot injury that he's been rehabbing for weeks, according to the latest from Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“It’s not really on my mind right now,” Herbert told reporters via The Athletic. “It’s one of those things that if you get out in front of it, you do a good job on the back end, whether it’s making sure that you’re rehabbing and icing and doing all the things that you can in the training room before and after practice so you don’t have to deal with it later. As long as we’re out in front of it, I think it’ll be all right.”

Herbert is expected to play in Week 1 and will look to lead the Chargers' bounce-back season after a 5-12 finish in 2023.