On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 2-3 on the 2023 season with a narrow home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Although the Cowboys did everything they could to keep Los Angeles in the game with a series of fourth quarter mistakes, the Chargers were unable to fully take advantage en route to the 20-17 loss.

During ESPN's broadcast of the game, one Chargers fan went viral with a series of animated reactions to plays happening on the field, leading some to wonder if her over the top fandom could be a sign that she was a paid actor by the NFL.

However, on Monday, the fan, whose name is Merrianne Do, appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to address the rumors.

“I wish I was getting paid… but at the end of the day, this is me,” said Do. “Crazy mom of four. Crazy Chargers fan. Crazy football fan. It is what it is. I'm not offended.”

Fans of the Chargers haven't had a ton to cheer about in recent years despite the franchise's relative upturn towards relevance. Last year, the Chargers relinquished a 27-point lead in the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite high hopes for a deep postseason run. Despite having several chances to knock off Dallas on Monday night, Los Angeles found themselves consistently unable to convert on offensive opportunities.

Still, it doesn't appear that these shortcomings will stop Merrianne Do, definitely not an industry plant, from cheering them on enthusiastically. The Chargers will next take the field on October 22 against the Kansas City Chiefs.