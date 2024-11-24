Before he looked like one of the best running backs in the NFL wearing Chargers baby blue, J.K. Dobbins and his once and future teammate, Gus Edwards, were teammates in Baltimore under then-Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State, fans expected amazing things from Dobbins in the Charm City, and his impressive rookie season largely backed that up, but after suffering injury after injury during his time near Inner Harbor, his tenure ultimately came to an unceremonious end. In concert with watching the Ravens sign Derrick Henry to become their new lead runner, Dobbins ended up signing a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Chargers in the hopes of saving his career, not becoming a star.

Oh, what a difference a few months can make.

Fully healthy, Dobbins has been a revelation for the Chargers, ranking 11th in rushing yards at 726 in just ten games, all the while averaging just 15.2 rushing attempts per game.

Asked how it feels to see Dobbins find success in Los Angeles after effectively taking his job during his weekly media session, Henry celebrated the OSU star for finally getting his career back on track, as he remains a huge fan of running backs regardless of who they play for.

“I'm always going to be happy for any running back. J.K. [Dobbins] had a short time of injuries, but he's bounced back and [is] showing his hard work and his heart to get back into it,” Henry told reporters. “He's having a great year, [and] he's doing a great job for them. Hats off to him and the year he's having. I'm glad to see him back out [there], making plays and doing big things for his team.”

On paper, Henry should still have the advantage as the top rusher in Week 12's edition of Monday Night Football, as he is neck and neck with Saquon Barkley for the best season in the NFL. But no matter who comes out on top, the real winner will be running backs as a whole, as it's clear the “King” wants to see his position continue to earn its due.

Zach Orr is also excited to see J.K. Dobbins in Week 12

Speaking of Dobbins' success in Los Angeles and how refreshing it is to see the former Raven running well in Los Angeles, Zach Orr was asked during his own media session if he sees anything different in team's former backs, Edwards included. While Orr noted he hasn't, he's excited to see the duo having success on the field, as both had health issues in Charm City.

“No, I mean both of those guys [are] real talented. J.K. [Dobbins] and Gus [Edwards] – [I] got a chance to know those guys really well [and] watched them grow up here in Baltimore,” Orr told reporters. “Anything that they're doing right now is no surprise at all. J.K. – he's been a top [running] back; Gus has been a top back. They've helped us win many games here, so we knew once they signed [with the Chargers] that they were going [to] help those guys out. What we're seeing on film are two explosive [and] physical backs, and I'm happy that those guys are finally healthy.”

On one hand, the Ravens have the second-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, allowing just 852 yards on the ground on 250 attempts. With that being said, no one knows how to attack the Ravens' defense better than Roman, and he'll look for his creases to cut up Baltimore both on the ground and through the air. If the Chargers are going to secure the win in Week 12, they will need to have Dobbins running the show within the trenches.