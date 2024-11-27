The Los Angeles Chargers saw JK Dobbins leave in the first half of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. His latest injury update confirmed the Chargers' biggest fears.

Dobbins suffered a knee sprain and is now set to miss time, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He has already been ruled out for the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. From there, his status is being described as, “up in the air.”

Before going down with his injury, Dobbins gained 40 yards on six carries, adding another 18 yards on three receptions. He has become a key focal point of the offense, making his loss – even if it ends up being only one game – a major blow.

In his first season with Los Angeles, Dobbins has run for 766 yards and eight touchdowns. He has gained another 134 yards through the air on 28 catches. Dobbins ninth in rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing yards.

With the running back unavailable against the Falcons, the Chargers will be turning to backup Gus Edwards. He has earned 63 carries on the year, turning them into 201 yards and a touchdown. His score came against the Ravens when Dobbins went down.

He won't offer the same explosiveness that Dobbins does, but Edwards at least understands Los Angeles' system. Atlanta ranks 19th against the run, allowing 127.2 yards per game. So not a cupcake matchup, but the Chargers won't be throwing Edwards into the buzzsaw.

Still, Los Angeles is hopeful to get JK Dobbins back on the field sooner rather than later. His injury history means the Chargers will play it safe and won't rush him. Furthermore, the fact it's a knee sprain rather than a tear or break should add some extra optimism in LA.

But it's undoubtable how crucial Dobbins has been to the team's offense in 2024. When they take on the Falcons, the Chargers are sure to look much different when they have the ball.