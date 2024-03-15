Departures were expected from the Los Angeles Chargers. They have gotten new weapons through NFL Free Agency and a new coach in Jim Harbaugh. But, nothing will beat the nostalgia when looking back at the individuals who built this franchise up in the past years. Keenan Allen was an instrumental part of this team's receiving corps in the past years. So much so that only the legendary Antonio Gates has racked up higher numbers. Now, he is headed to the Chicago Bears.
It will be weird to see Keenan Allen in Bears gear next season. But, his impact on the Chargers will forever live on. The organization had to thank him for over a decade of service with a statement from John Spanos, president of football operations, via Grant Gordon of the NFL.
“What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words. Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him,” he said.
Allen decided not to take a pay cut in his final year with the Chargers. This prompted the front office to trade him during NFL Free Agency. He was dealt to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. Now, the 31-year-old will star in an offense which features Justin Fields and DJ Moore. Nonetheless, Spanos still has a lot of love for the former Chargers wideout
“There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organization both on and off the field,” he concluded.
Allen's last year with the Chargers
He shattered a lot of receiving records and would have broken Antonio Gates' had he not gotten traded. In the past season, he put grabbed 108 passes which was the most he has received in his career. This got the Chargers 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. With all of this production and a lackluster team performance, asking him to have lesser pay surely did not sit well.
Now, the Chargers can re-tool and hope they find success with Jim Harbaugh.