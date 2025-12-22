The Los Angeles Chargers delivered one of their most complete performances of the season in Week 16, cruising past the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on the road. While quarterback Justin Herbert once again played at a high level, his postgame discussion also centered on wide receiver Quentin Johnston, whose breakout performance earned praises and trust from his field general.

Following the game, Herbert was asked specifically about Johnston’s ability to track deep balls and adjust in tight coverage, particularly on two highlight plays, a one-handed touchdown grab and a difficult back-shoulder catch. Herbert’s response made it clear that his confidence in Johnston has grown.

“Yeah, those are those are passes where you believe in him and and you say, I'm betting on Q[uentin] and he goes and makes some big plays and and there was another one that I could have thrown further and I should have laid out further,” said Herbert.

Johnston finished the afternoon with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, making the most of his return from a groin injury that had sidelined him the previous week.

The outing was especially meaningful given the setting. Johnston grew up in Temple, Texas, played high school football there, and later starred at TCU football. The home-state backdrop made his impact even more notable.

Herbert acknowledged that deep throws require trust on both sides, emphasizing how challenging it is for receivers to locate and finish those plays at full speed.

“But Q's just he's gotten so much better,” Herbert added. “It's really tough to track the ball like that and especially running downfield. So, I've got so much respect for receivers and what they're able to do. And Q's stepped up so big time over the past couple of weeks and, it's definitely a part of his game where we definitely need to throw him more if he's able to make plays like that, and that's on me to get in the ball in space and allow him to go do his thing.”

The Chargers’ offense benefited massively from that chemistry. Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes for 300 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, while Los Angeles controlled possession and played efficiently across all phases. Johnston’s touchdown, a 23-yard strike that tied the game early, helped shift momentum in the Chargers’ favor.

With the Chargers now 11-4 and firmly in the playoff hunt under Jim Harbaugh, Johnston’s emergence could prove critical down the stretch.