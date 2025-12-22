Just months after calling Timothée Chalamet the “White Boy of the Year,” star Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has now proudly flaunted his fandom for the Dune actor. In a recent social media post going viral, Edwards was spotted sporting a Marty Supreme jacket.

Recently uploaded on his Instagram, Edwards wrote, “Anta Claus x Marty Supreme” as he shared a carousel of pictures. Present at a Marty Supreme screening, Edwards showcased his love for Chalamet and his upcoming ping-pong film, loosely based on the life and career of American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Edwards and Chalamet's history goes way back. At 24-years-old, Edwards is not only one of the most talented NBA players but also has a few acting appearances. In October earlier this year, Edwards hosted the Believe That Awards, where he and his friends handed out hilarious awards while hosting a live stream on YouTube.

The show featured several notable celebrities, including Chalamet. The Willy Wonka actor took home the award for “White Boy of the Year,” beating fellow finalists Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, MrBeast, and Pat McAfee.

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has already created history

With still a few days left for Marty Supreme's release, the Timothée Chalamet-starring film by Josh Safdie has already created history.

Marty Supreme premiered to $875,000 at the box office, achieving a per-screen average (PSA) of $145.9k, which is A24's highest opening to date. The per-screen opening average is also the highest since 2016's La La Land, and it ranks among the most successful limited debuts ever.

Directed by Safdie, the film's star-studded cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, and others, along with Chalamet in and as Marty Mauser.