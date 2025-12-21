The Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes officially ended Saturday night when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 29-18, eliminating Dallas from contention and extending the franchise’s Super Bowl drought to 30 years. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear how he felt about another disappointing finish.

“Absolutely we underachieved this season,” Jones said. “We all underachieved.”

It’s the second straight season the Cowboys have missed the playoffs and the fourth time in seven years. Despite a midseason trade for star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the team never found consistency after trading All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay before the season. The defense plummeted to 29th in the league while the offense sputtered down the stretch, losing critical games to the Lions and Vikings in December.

Cowboys continue to disappoint under Jerry Jones

Jones shouldered the blame for the team’s failures, telling 105.3 The Fan, “I know exactly who is ultimately responsible. I got involved not to own and have an investment. I got involved to spend my life trying to figure out how to beat the rest of the NFL. I take it real serious.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed his owner’s disappointment, saying, “We get judged on winning and losing, and we haven’t won enough games.”

With three games left, the Cowboys plan to finish strong rather than tank for draft position. “A win is very, very important in the NFL,” Jones said. “We’ll play competitive football under whatever the circumstances are.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott agreed, saying the focus is on building momentum for 2026. “It’s all momentum at the end of the day,” Prescott said. “You want to finish with a good taste in your mouth, something to look forward to next year.”

The Cowboys’ long offseason begins with more questions than answers and another reminder that talk of a Super Bowl return remains just that.