The Los Angeles Chargers lost their running back late in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys. Kimani Vidal has been the team's biggest revelation of the season, but he had his week cut short by an apparent neck injury.

Vidal got hurt in the second half, requiring trainers to tend to him on the field. After being helped off, the Chargers announced he was questionable to return with a neck injury. He did not return to the game.

Vidal exited the game with five carries for 11 rushing yards. He struggled to get anything going with his longest run of just six yards.

Hampton, however, had his best game since returning from injury. The first-round pick turned 16 carries into 85 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught one of his two targets for 10 receiving yards.

Hampton's 16 carries were his second-most of the year, and the most since his Week 14 return. He has come along slowly since returning to the field, and now seems to be close to 100 percent.

Although Vidal's role has decreased since rookie Omarion Hampton's return, he has remained an integral part of the offense. Vidal entered Week 16 averaging 14 touches per game in the last two weeks since Hampton returned from injured reserve.

The Chargers used Hassan Haskins to supplant Hampton after Vidal exited the game. Haskins gained 14 yards on four carries.

Los Angeles did not provide an update on Vidal before the game ended. The injury could have been deemed severe, but it is also possible the team felt no urgency to rush him back to the field in its 34-17 victory.