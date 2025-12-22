Jim Harbaugh had high remarks to share about star quarterback Justin Herbert following his performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Herbert has been delivering a strong campaign as the Chargers are on pace for a high playoff spot. He came through with another big performance against Dallas, completing 23 passes out of 29 attempts for 300 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Harbaugh reflected on the star quarterback's performance after the game, per reporter Kris Rhim. He praised Herbert for his incredible efficiency, describing it as an “MVP caliber” display.

“It's definitely MVP caliber. I mean, he's doing things game after game that are reserved for only the best that are in the game and have ever played the game,” Harbaugh said.

How Justin Herbert, Chargers played against Cowboys

Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert continue to develop strong chemistry as a duo between a head coach and quarterback. They showcased another strong example with how the Chargers prevailed over the Cowboys.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the first half as Los Angeles led 21-14 at halftime. The Chargers took full control from the second half onward, shutting down Dallas' offense en route to securing the road win.

Omarion Hampton enjoyed a solid performance on the ground, having 16 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Quentin Johnston was explosive in the receiving game with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Tre Harris came next with four receptions for 54 yards, Keenan Allen had five catches for 44 yards, while Ladd McConkey caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles improved to an 11-4 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at fifth place. They are above the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Chargers will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Houston Texans on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET.