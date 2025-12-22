The Los Angeles Chargers have reeled off four consecutive wins, including back-to-back road victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys, and they are now within reach of the lead in the AFC West. The division leading Denver Broncos suffered a 34-20 defeat at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that means the Chargers (11-4) are within one game of the Broncos (12-3).

Whether the Chargers can catch the Broncos or not, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh is proud of the way his team has performed despite a number of key injuries. “Great players, great play makers, great leaders,” Harbaugh said. “The way our players lead, it’s player led all the way.”

Winning consecutive road games at this point in the season is usually the mark of a team that has championship potential. While the Cowboys were out of playoff contention, quarterback Dak Prescott is in the midst of one of his best seasons and the Dallas offense has been dangerous. However, Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense was able to maintain its poise and take advantage of multiple scoring opportunities.

The Cowboys had a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Chargers took over from that point and scored 20 consecutive points to win the game.

Chargers take advantage of sharp game from Herbert

Herbert had one of his sharpest games of the season as he completed 23 of 29 passes for 300 yards with 2 TD passes and no interceptions. Herbert also used his legs to escape pressure as he had 8 carries for 42 yards and a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston was on the receiving end of one of Herbert's TD passes. He caught 4 passes for 104 yards and his big-play ability caused problems for the struggling Cowboys defense.

The Chargers also received an excellent contribution from running back Omarion Hampton. He gained 85 yards on 16 carries and he put the game away with a 5-yard TD run with less than 5 minutes to play.