Jim Harbaugh and Keenan Allen are already familiar with each other.

The official NFL offseason hasn't started yet as the Super Bowl still has to be played next weekend, but for most teams, it has already started. One team that has already had a huge offseason is the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers snagged Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to be their next head coach, and the fan base is excited about the hire. Harbaugh has been one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching market for awhile now, and the Chargers are the team that got him.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is currently at the Pro Bowl, and he was asked about a lot of things from Jim Harbaugh to his future in Los Angeles. First, however, he discussed the new changes to the Pro Bowl, like the dodgeball game.

“Dodgeball is always fun man,” Keenan Allen said, according to a tweet from Cameron Wolfe. “It's one of those things you do with your cousins, you know, the friends in the neighborhood. Just go out there have a good time. You know, create some memories.”

Allen also mentioned that he has had some conversations with Harbaugh since he was hired. He mentioned what Harbaugh told him, and he also noted that he played against his new coach while he was at Cal and Harbaugh was at Stanford.

“Just me being myself,” Allen said in regards to what Harbaugh told him. “If they're watching, you know, for a long time, and, you know, we actually played against each other, Stanford Cal, and you know, he just wants me to continue to be a leader, continue to be who I am. You know, he's gonna do his job.”

A lot of people have been wondering if Allen will remain with the Chargers. He was asked about it, and it doesn't sound like he has any plans to leave.

“Yeah absolutely,” Allen said. “I don't see myself going anywhere.”

As for that game against Stanford and Harbaugh in college, it didn't go so well for Allen.

“We got smoked,” Allen said with a laugh. “Yeah, we got beat pretty bad. That was Andrew Luck. And you know, Toby Gerhart and all that. So yeah, we got smoked.”

Lastly, Allen discussed what the future is going to look like for the Chargers. He wanted fans to know that the on-field results are going to get better.

“You know, we're gonna continue to compete,” Allen concluded. “Do what we do and you know, put some better results out there.”

With Harbaugh as the head coach, the Chargers are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NFL next season. Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the game, and no matter where he goes, he wins. Expect Los Angeles to be a good team next year.