With a 26-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals dropped to 3-12 on the season. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't planning on dwelling on the defeat.

The Cardinals have been no strangers to tough losses throughout the 2025. Gannon is simply looking to regroup and turn the franchise's focus over to their Week 17 Cincinnati Bengals matchup, via Sleeper Cardinals.

“I thought we battled. I loved the resilience. I thought we battled in there. Ultimately fell up a little short,” Gannon said. “Hats off to them, we’re going to come back tomorrow and keep battling, and we will be on to Cincinnati.”

Jonathan Gannon following the 12th loss of the season: “I thought we battled. I loved the resilience. I thought we battled in there. Ultimately fell up a little short…Hats off to them, we’re going to come back tomorrow and keep battling, and we will be on to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/7lBHWlPyKf — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) December 22, 2025

The Cardinals got off on the right foot, beginning the game by scoring 10 unanswered points. However, a five-yard touchdown pass from Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to tight end Kyle Pitts tied the score at 16 entering halftime.

Article Continues Below

After the break, it was all Falcons. While the Cardinals tacked on a field goal late in the fourth quarterback, it was too little, too late. Arizona had already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, their latest loss just throws extra salt in the wound.

Gannon is nearing the end of his third season as head coach. The Cardinals have gone 15-34 under his watch, with their peak being 2024's 8-9 campaign. Not having sniffed the playoffs over the past three years, it's fair to wonder if Gannon's seat is getting hotter.

The Cardinals did have to deal with plenty of controversy. Namely, the franchise moved on from long-time quarterback Kyler Murray midway through the season. How Arizona handles his situation will be telling of the direction they want to go in.

What that means for Gannon's future is up in the air. But right now, he's just focused on the Bengals.