Published November 15, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Coming off of their loss on Sunday night football to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers defense has once again been hit with injuries.

The Chargers defensive front has been held back since the start of the season by injuries. Once again, they have lost key players for the season.

Via PFF’s Ari Meirov:

“#Chargers DTs Christian Covington (pec) and Otito Ogbonnia (knee) both suffered season-ending injuries last night, per HC Brandon Staley. LA getting extremely thin at that position.”

The Chargers have lost two defensive tackles for the season in rookie Otito Ogbonnia and veteran Christian Covington. This comes just days after the team chose to move on from 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery.

Covington appeared in four games for the Chargers this season. In his eighth season, he recorded 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Throughout his career, Covington has appeared in 102 games, earning 32 career starts. He has totaled 196 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 total sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Chargers added Ogbonnia in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Ogbonnia, a former UCLA defensive tackle, appeared in seven total games this season. When on the field, he made his presence felt, even with fluctuating playing time. He finished the season with 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Covington and Ogbonnia are just the latest Chargers to miss time on the defensive line. Austin Johnson, Forrestt Merrill, and Joey Bosa all currently find themselves on the injured reserve for this defense.

Heading into Week 10, the Chargers find themselves at 5-4 and second in the AFC West. But if they hope to keep up with a difficult division, they may have to address the defensive line once again.