Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Just days before their Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers have decided to move on from defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

Via ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

“DL Jerry Tillery will not officially be waived until Friday, which means he cannot be claimed until Monday. Considering that multiple teams expressed interest in trading for him before the deadline, Tillery is expected to be claimed.”

Even with the Chargers off to a 5-3 start, their defensive front has struggled heavily at times. But even so, they have still opted to move on from Tillery. He was a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

Following his release, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco released a statement.

Telesco stated, “Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers. This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Tillery appeared in just seven games in 2022. When on the field, he struggled to be productive. He recorded eight total tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Before this season, Tillery had a much bigger role in the Chargers offense. In 54 career games, he recorded 106 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, 10.5 total sacks, two defended passes, and three forced fumbles.

Tillery had been inactive for each of the Chargers past two games. It is expected that he will be picked up on waivers. He has proven that he can get after the quarterback, and can consistently apply pressure. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.