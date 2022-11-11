Published November 11, 2022

Heading into Week 10, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The two times are both looking for a statement win, and it could come now. Ahead of the Chargers-49ers matchup, we will be giving our Chargers Week 10 predictions.

Herbert and the Chargers currently find themselves at 5-3 and are in second place in the AFC West. Even with a winning record, their season has been heavily impacted by injuries.

Several key starters, including Herbert himself, have dealt with major injuries this season. In recent weeks, the Chargers wide receiving core has been heavily banged up, with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both missing time.

On defense, injuries have also held this team back. Joey Bosa is still on injured reserve while dealing with a groin injury. Key starters in J.C. Jackson and Austin Johnson are also lost for the season.

The Chargers won a close game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. It was a game that was undecided until the very end, and it took everything to seal the victory.

A performance similar to what they did in Week 9 may not be enough to take down a successful 49ers team. How the Chargers play in this contest could impact the rest of their season.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Chargers in Week 10

3. Austin Ekeler has a big day

This season, Austin Ekeler has been the one key consistent piece in the Chargers offense. Not only has he been effective out of the backfield, but he has also been the go-to option for Herbert.

Ekeler has rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns on just 98 carries this season. Through the air, he has added 60 receptions for 381 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With his recent performances, Ekeler has put himself into the conversation for the best running back in the NFL. If the Chargers offense hopes to once again have a big day, it will take him being the security blanket.

Mike Williams is still sidelined with a high ankle sprain and Keenan Allen is still dealing with a hamstring injury. His status is still up in the air. This could lead to the Chargers feeding Ekeler the ball on the ground and through the air. In turn, he could once again stuff the stat sheet.

2. The Chargers defense struggles with Christian McCaffrey

The Chargers defense was expected to be among the best in the NFL heading into the season. Many believed that with the arrival of Khalil Mack, this team was near perfect on paper.

Unfrountaly, that has not been the case for the Chargers. Injuries and poor play have kept them from playing anywhere near the level that many believed they would.

Now heading into a game against one of the NFL’s premier running backs in Christian McCaffrey, this defense could once again be in for a long day.

McCaffrey has put together a strong campaign this season. But since arriving to the 49ers in a mid-season trade, he has looked ready to once again take over the NFL.

He is also coming off of his best outing of the season in Week 9. In this contest, he recorded three total touchdowns, including one with him throwing the ball, and 149 yards from scrimmage.

The 49ers play callers are at the forefront of experimenting in the NFL. They are always looking to open the playbook and utilize their players in any way possible. Now, dropping McCaffrey into this offense could give every defense around the NFL problems. The Chargers could be just the latest group who will have to try and slow them down.

1. Justin Herbert puts together another strong game

Since becoming the starter, Herbert has a win-loss record of 20-20. But he has consistently delivered when it mattered the most, throwing for 11,604 passing yards, 82 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his career. On the ground, he has added 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

In his third year as the Chargers QB1, Herbert is once again putting together a strong campaign. Even with a less-than-ideal receiving core, he has steadily made plays and has put his team in positions to win games.

Over the first eight games of the season, Herbert has thrown for 2,254 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. It is worth noting that he has used his legs less this season, totaling just 51 rushing yards on 22 total carries.

But in times where a big play has been needed, it is Herbert who has delivered for this unit.

Head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the Chargers coaching staff are confident in what they have in Herbert. He has looked to be the player that can lead their franchise.

The 49ers defense has been among the best in the NFL at times this season. But they have also had their fair share of games where they have struggled. And they will now be without a starter in the secondary with cornerback Jason Verrett being lost for the season due to a torn Achilles.

With injuries on the 49ers defense, it is a guarantee that Herbert will look to attack these weak spots. If his pass catchers can produce for him, it could be a big day for the Chargers QB1.