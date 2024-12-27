With a win over the New England Patriots in Week 17, the Los Angeles Chargers will clinch their spot in the postseason. It's the perfect time for star running back JK Dobbins to make his return.

Los Angeles will activate Dobbins off of injured reserve prior to the matchup, via Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Dobbins has been out since Week 12 after suffering a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, the team has leaned on veteran Gus Edwards. While he had two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in Week 16, Edwards has yet to break 100 yards rushing in a single game in 2024. Now, he has been ruled out for the Patriots battle with an ankle injury. Dobbins will be returning to a lion's share role in the Chargers' run game.

It's an opportunity that Dobbins thrived in prior to going down with injury. Over 11 games in 2024, Dobbins has run for 766 yards and eight touchdowns. He has already set a new career-high in rushing attempts (158) and is closing in on his career-bests in rushing yardage (805) and touchdowns (nine). A strong performance against the Patriots could get the running back over the hump in both.

Injuries have held JK Dobbins back from reaching his full potential. He joined the Chargers on a one-year prove it deal based on how much time he has missed. Dobbins hasn't been fully able to shake the injury prone allegations, but he has left no doubt that he is a difference maker once healthy.

Based on franchise trajectories, the Chargers will be considered heavy favorites over the Patriots in Week 17. But Jim Harbaugh and company know not to underestimate any foe as they chase glory. A win would prove the Harbaugh hiring successful already in year one. And now he'll have his trusted running back in Dobbins to get the job done.