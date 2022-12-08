By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping that they get wide receiver Mike Williams back as soon as possible. The soonest they can see Williams go out and play in a game will be this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at home, and if Wednesday’s practice was any indication of Williams’ status, Los Angeles can feel a little bit better about its chances of seeing the hulking wideout in action in Week 14.

Williams reportedly practiced Wednesday. It’s the first time he practiced in any capacity since hurting his ankle in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. It was actually a re-aggravation of the same ankle injury he originally sustained in Week 7’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams is a talented wide receiver that has all the skills to dominate downfield. Combined with his size, he is a weekly matchup problem for opposing teams, but he’s also been a magnet for injuries.

Nevertheless, the Chargers can get excited about Williams’ seemingly looming return. They are trailing the Chiefs in the AFC West Division with a 6-6 record, and while they seem unlikely to catch Patrick Mahomes and company for the division’s top spot, the Chargers need wins to help strengthen their chances of securing at least a wild-card ticket to the postseason.

Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games, including the meeting with the Raiders in Week 13.

So far this season, Williams is third on the team with 510 receiving yards to go iht five touchdown catches.