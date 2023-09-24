After starting their season out 0-2, the Los Angeles Chargers entered their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as a way to get back on track. Unfortunately for the Chargers, one of their best weapons in Mike Williams suffered a potentially worrisome injury.

Williams left the game in the third quarter after going down with a knee injury. He appeared to get tangled up with the defender before twisting his knee. Williams was then helped to the sidelines by trainers before ultimately being carted to the locker room.

#MikeWilliams with worry for significant left knee injury by video.🙏 https://t.co/bwg70sICUm pic.twitter.com/0uBmGVFAo8 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 24, 2023

The wide receiver was ultimately named questionable to return with his knee injury, the team announced. With Los Angeles and Minnesota already hitting the fourth quarter, it seems unlikely Williams will return barring a miraculous recovery.

Before going down with injury, Williams was once again proving to be one of the Chargers' most explosive wide receivers. He made an impressive seven grabs for 121 yards and a touchdown. Not only did he find the end zone, but his 17.3 yards per reception is still currently leading the team.

Losing Mike Williams for a significant amount of time would be a brutal blow for the Chargers. Los Angeles does have Keenan Allen and rookie Quentin Johnson. However, Williams brings a different type of size/speed combination to the gridiron. Including his Week 3 performance, Williams has made 19 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers' first order of business will be taking down the Vikings and getting into the win column. However, once the game is finished, Los Angeles will immediately want to see Williams' status and see how much – if any – time he'll miss.