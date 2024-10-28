You mess with the bull, you get the horns. That's what happened when New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was participating in some extracurriculars with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Long after the 26-year-old signal-caller threw the pass, Shepherd twisted and cranked on Herbert's leg. However, as quickly as his antics began, they swiftly ended, thanks to the fast reaction of Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. All 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds of Bozeman became weaponized as he launched himself into Shepherd, engaging in a justice-stabilizing quid pro quo.

Bozeman and Shepherd were flagged for offsetting personal fouls. After the game, Bozeman spoke his piece, per PFT's Michael David Smith.

“It was probably one of the dirtier plays I’ve ever seen, especially with my own eyes. The ball was gone two or three seconds and he’s still gator rolling, he’s on the ground, still gator rolling,” Bozeman said. “Protect your quarterback no matter what. I think any offensive lineman in my position would’ve done the exact same thing. I had to get him off him.”

The 4-3 Chargers secured a one-sided 26-8 win over the Saints. New Orleans has now dropped six straight, sending their record to 2-6.

Chargers piecing together improved 2024 season

Earlier this week, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers were one of the teams shopping for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline. While rookie wideout Ladd McConkey has provided solid production with 24 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets, the rest of the receiver group has been striking out. Most of McConkey's production came in Week 8 as he caught six passes for 111 yards and those two aforementioned scores.

Joshua Palmer (13/171) and Quentin Johnston (14/164/3) have been quiet and put extraordinary pressure on J.K. Dobbins and the Chargers' running game to do most of the heavy lifting.

L.A. is averaging just 183.7 yards per game, 24th in the NFL. Even in a lopsided victory like the one against the Saints, the Chargers only converted 3-of-12 third downs. Another receiver acquired via trade could go a long way to add a spark for Herbert and his passing attack.