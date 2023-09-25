Although the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 in Week 3, it sure didn't feel like a win for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. He made a coaching gaffe on fourth down that incurred the ire of FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw on Sunday.

The Chargers had the ball on 4th and 1 on their own 24-yard line with just 1:51 remaining in the game. Instead of punting the ball, Brandon Staley inconceivably decided to go for it on fourth down.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert handed the ball of to running back Joshua Kelley, who ran down the middle hoping to move the sticks. Unfortunately, the Vikings defense stuffed him for no gain. Los Angeles turned the ball over on downs and gave Kirk Cousins and the Vikings good field position – Minnesota needed just 24 yards to score a touchdown and keep the Chargers winless.

Fortunately for Brandon Staley, his secondary saved the day. Had it not been for Kenneth Murray's game-sealing interception in the end zone, the Chargers would've remained in the bottom of the AFC West standings. Worse, another loss might've put Brandon Staley on the coaching bubble.

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: "I make no apologies for that"https://t.co/ODYFcLhY3i pic.twitter.com/VBBc7Om8Wj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 24, 2023

Terry Bradshaw didn't like Brandon Staley's guts on 4th down

For his part, Terry Bradshaw didn't spare the rod on Brandon Staley after the colossal blunder.

“He could not coach for me,” Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Sunday (via The Spun's Andrew Holleran).

Worse, Brandon Staley also had to deal with the loss of wide receiver Mike Williams due to a knee injury. With Williams' status for Week 4 still up in the air, the Chargers will rely more on Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnson at wide receiver. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler also sat out the game against the Vikings due to an ankle sprain.

Brandon Staley has been taking a lot of heat for his coaching decisions. He should get his act together lest he put his job in serious jeopardy moving forward.