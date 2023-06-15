Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler asked for a trade this offseason because the team was not interested in giving him a contract extension, but eventually the Chargers agreed to give him some additional incentives on his current deal, and Ekeler opened up about the incentives he could earn this season before reaching free agency.

“What's been happening with the atmosphere around the running back market has been tough,” Austin Ekeler said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “I am thankful for the way it played out. The Chargers did give me something in the middle, some type of incentive. I am appreciative of that because they didn't have to do that. I understand there's a business side to all of this. But I wouldn't be doing myself service if I was going and trying to find more value while I can.”

Ekeler has said that he wanted to see if he had value around the league because he is only obligated to be with the Chargers through this season, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. Ekeler did not exactly find what he was looking for, but what he did find was a compromise with the Chargers.

Ekeler is Justin Herbert's safety blanket as a receiving back. If Ekeler performs well again this season with Justin Herbert, he will earn those incentives and make more money. He will also make more money as a free agent in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how much longer Ekeler will be with the Chargers.