Kellen Moore has emerged as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL coaching landscape. The Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator has some new toys to play with in his first season in LA, including running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler's future beyond the 2023 season remains a mystery, but Moore is focused on carving out a significant role for Ekeler and is looking forward to coaching him.

“Really excited to get to work with Austin. I think that he’s been, obviously, one of the top guys in this league,” Moore said. “He has had such an impact on this place. Really excited to start building this thing together and building his role in this offense. I’m really, really excited.”

Ekeler's versitality as both a runner and a pass-catcher make him a dream for any offensive coordinator to have at his disposal. Moore has coached the likes of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott over the years, but none compare to Ekeler in terms of versatility and electricity.

Perhaps thriving in the new offense under Moore will not only convince Ekeler to stay long-term with the Chargers, but convince the team that they need the dynamic back more than they thought.

We've seen star players hit another gear with new coaches before. The recipe is there for Austin Ekeler to be the next top player to reach another level with the help of a new, dynamic offensive mind. The Chargers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season thanks to Moore and the star-studded offense.