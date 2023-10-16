The Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys close out a wild Week 6 of NFL action tonight on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are coming in fresh off their 42-10 humiliation at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers and will look to avoid a second dud performance in prime time. The Chargers are coming off a bye week and will be as rested and healthy as they'll be for the rest of the year entering this game. The Chargers are looking to stay in contact with Kansas City in the AFC West, and the Cowboys have an opportunity to pull one game back on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. It's a critical juncture for both of these teams, so here's all your information on how to watch the Chargers vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

How to watch Chargers vs. Cowboys

The Chargers and Cowboys will be on ABC and ESPN. Unfortunately for fans of the Manning brothers, the Manningcast is on hiatus this week but will return next week. ESPN+ and ESPN.com will also be streaming the game. If you don't have access to any of those outlets, you can stream using fuboTV with no additional subscription required.

Date: Monday, Oct. 16 | 8:15 p.m. EDT

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

T.V. channel: ABC/ESPN| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Cowboys-1.5 | O/U 50.5

Chargers storylines

Since the Chargers are playing, expect a close game. Four games into their season, the Chargers have played four one-score games, splitting them. They lost their first two games by two and three and then won their next two by four and seven. No matter who they play, the Chargers tend to play to their competition. Coach Brandon Staley's decision-making has been the subject of some criticism in closing out their two wins, and he'll have to be spot-on game planning against a very good Cowboys defense. Justin Herbert has continued to impress, throwing for 1100 yards, seven TDs, and just one INT in four games so far. However, the Chargers lost Mike Wiliams to IR a couple of weeks ago, and star pass rusher Joey Bosa is questionable for tonight with a nagging injury.

The issue in the Justin Herbert era has always been balance. Can the Chargers' defense provide enough on that side of the ball to support a high-flying offense? That will be the name of the game tonight for Los Angeles.

Cowboys storylines

The Cowboys have been extremely hot and cold to start the season. As always, Dallas has high expectations, and as has been the case for the last three decades, they haven't looked like they're going to meet them. They certainly took a beating in the national media following their pathetic performance against the 49ers last week. So they should have a chip on their shoulder and some extra motivation entering this game. They've been one of the league's most up-and-down teams, struggling to put together back-to-back games of good offense and defensive play.

Dak Prescott has been under a ton of scrutiny due to his play this season, given how dominant the Cowboys D has been at times. But even they looked mortal last week against San Francisco, and a Justin Herbert-led offense has the same explosive potential the Niners showcased last week. The biggest question for Dallas will continue to be: can the whole team show up for 60 minutes?