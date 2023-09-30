The Los Angeles Chargers are chasing a division crown with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town this week. With a 1-2 record, Justin Herbert's squad has a lot to work on heading into Week 4.

The Chargers' JC Jackson got an update on his Week 4 status after getting benched last week. Injury updates on Austin Ekeler and Derwin James dominated headlines heading toward Sunday's game.

Now, unfortunate news has been revealed regarding star pass rusher Joey Bosa. According to a report from NBCSports.com, Bosa is doubtful for this week's game due to hamstring and toe injuries.

In addition to Bosa, injury updates were handed down for a pair of other key players. Center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods are also expected to miss the Raiders game after both players were placed on the NFL non-football injury list.

The Web site reported that Linsley is dealing with a heart problem while Woods was ruled out due to an illness on Friday.

In addition, safety Derwin James is expected to miss the game.

Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley were signed as possible replacements on the Chargers' active roster.

Wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Andrew Farmer were added to the practice squad as well for Herbert and the Chargers heading into Week 4's game.

The Raiders, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and embattled head coach Josh McDaniels, are also 1-2 on the season. The Chargers are coming off of a big 28-24 road win over the Minnesota Vikings last week and will seek to keep the momentum rolling against their division rivals from Sin City.