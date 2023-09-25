The Los Angeles Chargers finally got a win under their belt in a thrilling 28-24 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 — but they may have lost Mike Williams in the process.

“Remains to be seen today whether or not Mike Williams escaped major injury, he's going to have an MRI today, but the fear is that Williams did suffer a significant, potentially season-ending knee injury,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

“No one will confirm until after the MRI, but certainly there is real fear here that he could be lost for the season.”

From @GMFB: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for a concussion; #Saints QB Derek Carr avoids major injury, could still miss time; Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury; & #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/zdWb36ldLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

If the injury is confirmed as season-ending, it would be an absolutely devastating blow to a team that relies on success through the air. Williams was putting together an excellent outing before the injury, hauling in seven passes for 121 yards and a score before exiting in the third quarter.

The injury itself occurred late in the third stanza, when Williams was on the receiving end of a screen pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. But he took a hit at the end of the play and remained down on the field.

After being carted to the locker room, the nature of the injury was revealed, and the WR was seen with his left leg in a brace shortly after. It is obviously a terrible break for a team that is trying to stay afloat in the AFC West.

Although it was a victory for the Chargers in Week 3, it won't feel like that at all in Los Angeles if Mike Williams is lost for the rest of the campaign. Monday's MRI will confirm whether or not No. 81 will take to the field with his teammates again this season.