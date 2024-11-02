Charissa Thompson's net worth in 2024 is $3 million. Thompson is one of the most famous sports broadcasters of the 21st century, but she was under fire in 2023 for comments about how she conducts business as a sideline reporter.

Thompson has had a successful career as a broadcaster, and she has made good money along the way. Charissa Thompson's net worth is believed to be about $3 million, and here is a deeper look at how she has come to her wealth.

What is Charissa Thompson's net worth?: $3 million (estimate)

According to sources like Celebrity Net Worth, Charissa Thompson's net worth in 2024 is about $3 million. Thompson has been a broadcaster during her entire adult life. In fact, it has been reported that it was her dream job, and she has wanted to do broadcasting since her youth.

Thompson grew up in Seattle, Washington. She eventually moved to California to get educated and pursue her journalism dreams. Thompson studied Law and Society at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Charissa Thompson's broadcasting career

Thompson's first big roles in the field of journalism were with the Big Ten Network. She appeared on various shows for Fox Sports Network, and she was a frequent sideline reporter for Big Ten games.

Thompson recently said in the “Pardon My Take” podcast that her biggest career blunder came while with the Big Ten Network. The broadcaster was covering a cold Minnesota Golden Gophers game, and the temperature caused her to have a funny mess up when announcing the game. She said an accidental profanity rather than the intended football term.

By 2008, Thompson had shot up the ranks. She started covering NFL games as a sideline reporter, a niche that treated her well for a long time.

Thompson hosted a variety of shows during her career as well. The Best Damn Sports Show Period and Toughest Cowboys were two such shows. In the late 2000s, Thompson did work for NFL Network, as well as for Yahoo Sports.

Eventually, Thompson joined ESPN. Thompson co-hosted Numbers Never Lie and was a fill-in on First Take and SportsNation. She worked for ESPN from 2011-13, but she eventually returned to her roots and went back to Fox Sports.

Currently, Thompson has been a part of the broadcast team for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Charissa Thompson's controversy

Known and usually applauded for her work as a sideline reporter, Thompson made some controversial remarks in her “Pardon My Take” appearance. Thompson claimed she has frequently made sideline reports up.

“I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn't come out at halftime or it was too late, and I was like, I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like I'm just going to make this up.”

Thompson has received backlash for the confession, as most people view this as lazy and unethical journalism. Critics have said this is a good way to lose the trust of coaches and players and that no young journalist should practice this technique.

Thompson justified her actions by saying she would report standard football clichés that wouldn't do any harm to the coach or team.

A mostly positive broadcasting career was stained by her comments in the minds of many. Still, she made a good chunk of change during her career, and there have not been any reports on her comments affecting her job status.

With a net worth of $3 million, though, it is possible she cost herself future earnings and employment opportunities as some companies might be scared off by her confession.

