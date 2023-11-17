The Charissa Thompson sideline reporting controversy blindsided the NFL on Thursday. Legendary sideline reporter and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Andrea Kremer wasn't too happy about the turn of events.

Andrea Kremer voiced her displeasure over Charissa Thompson's shocking admission on social media.

“As one of only 3 women in the @ProFootballHOF I'm sickened by the insulting mockery being made of sideline reporting, a challenging role primarily manned by women – most of whom understand & respect the values of journalism and are integral, trusted members of a broadcast team,” Andrea Kremer tweeted on X.

Other prominent media personalities also weighed in on the Charissa Thompson admission. Kremer re-tweeted them on her official X account.

Charissa Thompson's shocking admission infuriated Andrea Kremer

Charissa Thompson, a former NFL sideline reporter, admitted on the Pardon My Take podcast on Thursday she fabricated some of her reports.

“I, and I've said this before, so I haven't been fired for saying it, but I'll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes because A, the coach wouldn't come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like, “I'm just gonna make this up,'” Thompson confessed.

“Because first of all, no coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over…and do a better job of getting off the field. Like, they're not gonna correct me on that,” Charissa Thompson concluded.

Thompson has been in sports broadcasting since 2007. She is currently the host of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

For her part, Andrea Kremer received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2018. She didn't hold back in sharing her take on Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues several years ago.

It's evident Kremer holds sports journalism to the highest standards. Her take on Charissa Thompson's admission serves as hard evidence.