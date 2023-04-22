Former NBA star Charles Barkley and CBS anchor Gayle King are teaming up for a new weekly primetime show on CNN. The series, titled King Charles, will premiere this fall and air on Wednesdays. Although Barkley mentioned the show would touch on politics, he stated that he wants the show to be nonpolitical, according to CNN. The hour-long series will be a no-holds-barred look at current topics, and both King and Barkley have committed to being fair and honest while sharing their opinions.

In a written statement to his colleagues, CNN CEO Chris Licht expressed his excitement for the project, calling it an “exciting new way” to deliver culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to the network’s audience. He praised the dynamic personalities of both King and Charles Barkley, who have each taken on the King Charles project while still working in their other roles.

Gayle King, who will continue to anchor CBS Mornings, believes that the show will be a platform for good conversations about important issues without tearing each other down. She said, “I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work, but everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

Barkley, who still has his contract with Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD Sports, echoed King’s sentiment, saying that he and King would be “straight shooters” on the show. The show is expected to run until 2024, and Licht’s email to CNN staff on Saturday emphasized that the project would deliver culturally relevant programming to CNN’s audience.

The new show marks an exciting collaboration between two popular figures from different industries, and CNN viewers can look forward to an engaging and lively discussion of current events from King and Barkley.