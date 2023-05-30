Former NBA star Charles Barkley has been losing weight recently, almost 62 pounds to be exact. In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley revealed his goal weight and how he’s been dropping the weight. Although, he joked he doesn’t really know how he’s doing it, per People.

Barkley is taking Mounjaro, a drug used to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, which Barkley has. But that’s not all he’s doing. He’s also been working out. “I’m working out, I’m taking my shot once a week.”

Although he hasn’t been in peak NBA condition for a while, he’s in his sixties now, he’s among the top 20 rebounders of all time. Maybe he’ll get back to that since he’s lost 62 pounds.

His goal weight is 270, almost eighty pounds lighter than he used to be. “I started at 352 [lbs.],” he said. “And I’m down to 290. I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a** anymore.”

“My doctor told me, she says, there’s a lot of fat young people. Ain’t a lot of fat old people, they’re all dead,” Barkley said with a laugh.

McAfee asked Barkley upon discovery that he’s taking Mounjaro, “Do you know what it’s doing to you exactly?”

“I have zero idea what it does!” Charles Barkley said.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide and is similar to drugs Ozempic and Wegovy: brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety. It’s almost like an appetite suppressant. It should only be taken if you have diabetes, otherwise it can have dangerous side effects.