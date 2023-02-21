The NBA All-Star Weekend just concluded in Salt Lake City, and judging off of the reviews, most were pleased with the presentation from the host town. Apparently, TNT analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal weren’t as willing to sing their praises.

As a matter of fact, the reviews were bad, as supported by Barkley’s comments during Sunday’s All-Star Game.“These people are going to heaven,” he said. “Ain’t nothing to do in this boring a** city.”

Shaq wasn’t too far behind with his commentary. “I never ate so much room service in my life,” he replied.

These comments were heard by all who was watching and listening, including Utah senator Nate Blouin, who has Salt Lake City in his district. Blouin didn’t hesitate to come back at Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal with a response in defense of his city.

Super disappointing take. Do better @SHAQ and Charles! Bet y'all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn't even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we're working hard to change. https://t.co/Hq4segw8hS — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) February 20, 2023

Talk about not holding back at all. Blouin went to the VIP card, saying Barkley and O’Neal didn’t even want to leave the comfort of their areas. On the other hand, we probably wouldn’t expect a senator to say anything else but something coming to the aid of an area he oversees.

To be fair, Barkley, O’Neal and the other celebrities who come to a town probably don’t have the opportunity to go out much. There are so many media obligations and events going on, a person probably wants to stay in the immediate area just to settle down and rest a little.

It sounds like Barkley and O’Neal have been around Salt Lake City enough to call it boring. It remains to be seen if they respond to Blouin’s message, but don’t be surprised if the result ends up with the two analysts getting a tour next time they’re in the city.