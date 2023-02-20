Salt Lake City received a ton of praise from individuals in and around the league for their hospitality during the NBA All-Star weekend. It has been 25 long years since Utah hosted the NBA All-Star Game so they made sure that it was going to be a memorable experience for everyone involved. This was the case for Charles Barkley, but apparently, it was for all the wrong reasons.

For his part, it sounds like Barkley won’t be coming back to Salt Lake City anytime soon. He was in town as part of TNT’s broadcast crew for the All-Star spectacle, but it is clear that he wouldn’t have come otherwise.

To be clear, the Hall of Famer has nothing against the people of Salt Lake City. As a matter of fact, he believes that these folks are so nice that they’re definitely headed to heaven:

“These people going to heaven,” Barkley said. “Ain’t nothing to do in this boring a** city. It’s a great city, but ain’t nothing to do here. Can’t smoke, can’t drink. These people going to heaven.”

Well, that’s Charles Barkley and his brutal honesty for you. Apart from the festivities surrounding the NBA All-Star Game, it seems like Chuck did not have fun at all during his time in Salt Lake City. As always, he wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known as well. You wouldn’t expect anything less from Barkley, though, and I’m pretty sure the citizens of Salt Lake City are going to take this jab with a grain of salt. Right?