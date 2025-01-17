On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Houston Rockets for the second game of TNT's double-header. During halftime of the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game, TNT showcased stars Alperen Sengun and De'Aaron Fox arriving for the late game. Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley had plenty to say about their arrivals.

Charles Barkley Talking about TikTok

Expand Tweet

When TNT showed De'Aaron Fox arriving, he stopped outside the locker room to play a game for a member of the team's social media team. This led Charles Barkley to mention the TikTok ban. “Hey, get your TikTok in before it's illegal!” said the NBA legend.

Alperen Sengun was also shown walking in, and Barkley couldn’t believe his bag choice, questioning if it was a purse. After Kenny Smith clarified it wasn’t, Barkley quickly shifted to criticizing Sengun for eyeing the buffet outside the locker room, exclaiming, “You can't eat right before the game!”

TikTok initially took the world by storm when it was first introduced, but now it’s back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, facing the possibility of a ban. Even NBA legend Charles Barkley, who is relatively new to social media, is aware of the situation.

Barkley only joined social media a year ago. While his Instagram quickly gained followers, Chuck focused on learning the ropes—posting, doing live streams, using DMs, and more.

Chuck being “technologically-challenged”

In a December episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley had to be explained the concept of a group chat, and his co-hosts had a field day roasting him for it.

During a live broadcast break, someone had to help Charles Barkley with his phone. On air, co-host Kenny Smith revealed that Barkley had asked how to text two people at once. Barkley then admitted he’s “not good with technology,” while his co-anchors humorously teased him for not knowing how to do something so basic.

What Barkley doesn't realize is that it’s starting to seem like the TikTok ban may never actually happen. For now, NBA social media teams across the league are safe.

The current state on the TikTok ban

President Joe Biden has reportedly decided not to enforce the TikTok ban set to take effect on Sunday, leaving the decision regarding its future to President-elect Donald Trump just one day before he assumes office.

Congress passed a bipartisan bill banning TikTok, which President Biden signed into law last year. While Trump initially pushed for the ban due to the app's connections to the Chinese government, he has recently opposed it and expressed intentions to reverse the decision.

The Supreme Court recently heard arguments challenging the TikTok ban and could block the law before it becomes effective on Sunday. If the law goes into effect but neither administration enforces it, it remains unclear whether TikTok will stay accessible in the U.S.

Trump is set to be inaugurated for his second term on Monday. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend the inauguration, with reports indicating he will have a prominent seat on the dais, according to the Associated Press.