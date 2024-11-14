ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Oliveira is coming off a razor-close defeat to Arman Tsarukyan in his last fight at UFC 300 meanwhile, Chandler is finally back inside the Octagon after being out for over two years after his fight with Conor McGregor fell through. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Oliveira-Chandler prediction and pick.

Charles Oliveira (34-10) came up short in his No. 1 contender fight against Arman Tsarukyan in his fight at UFC 300. This has led to the rematch that will be seen this weekend against Michael Chandler as Oliveira looks to get back into the win column and work toward a potential title shot against the winner of Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler (23-8) finally gets back to business after being out of competition for over two years as he was waiting for that coveted fight against Conor McGregor. After the fight failed to come together, Chandler has now set his eyes on a revenge fight against the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the UFC 309 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 309 Odds: Charles Oliveira-Michael Chandler Odds

Charles Oliveira: -265

Michael Chandler: +215

Over 1.5 rounds: -105

Under 1.5 rounds: -125

Why Charles Oliveira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Arman Tsarukyan – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 31 (10 KO/TKO/21 SUB)

Charles Oliveira is poised to defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 309. With a professional record of 34-10, Oliveira holds the record for the most submission victories in UFC history, showcasing his exceptional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prowess. In their previous encounter, Oliveira demonstrated his ability to withstand early adversity, coming back to secure a second-round knockout. This resilience, combined with his striking accuracy of 49%, allows him to effectively engage in stand-up exchanges while remaining a constant threat on the ground. Oliveira's experience against top-tier opponents, including his recent bouts against Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, has only sharpened his skills and fight IQ.

Moreover, Oliveira's conditioning and adaptability will be crucial in this five-round rematch. While Chandler possesses significant power and wrestling ability, he has struggled in recent fights, losing three of his last four bouts against elite competition. At 38 years old, Chandler may find it challenging to maintain the pace required to outlast Oliveira. Given Oliveira's diverse skill set and ability to capitalize on mistakes, he is well-equipped to secure a decisive victory at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Why Michael Chandler Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Dustin Poirier – SUB R3

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 18 (11 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Michael Chandler is well-positioned to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Despite losing their first fight via second-round TKO, Chandler demonstrated his ability to hurt Oliveira early on, knocking him down and nearly securing a submission. This time, with the experience gained from that bout, Chandler is determined to capitalize on his strengths. He has emphasized his improved fight IQ and preparation, stating that he knows exactly what went wrong in their initial matchup and plans to rectify those mistakes. Chandler's striking power remains a significant threat, as he has finished opponents with his heavy hands, making him capable of ending the fight at any moment.

Additionally, Chandler's wrestling background provides him with a tactical advantage. While Oliveira is known for his submission skills, Chandler's wrestling can help him dictate the pace of the fight and potentially keep it standing where he excels. With a renewed focus on breaking his “Madison Square Garden curse,” Chandler enters this rematch with heightened motivation and determination. As he aims to secure a title shot with a victory over Oliveira, Chandler's combination of striking power and strategic adjustments positions him as a formidable contender in this highly anticipated matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Final Charles Oliveira-Michael Chandler Prediction & Pick

This co-main event has fireworks written all over it for however long it lasts as these two lightweight contenders look to stake claim for the next shot at the lightweight title. Oliveira will be looking to have the same success that he had in their first encounter meanwhile, Chandler will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column this weekend. Ultimately, while Chandler is still as dangerous as they come in the lightweight division, Oliveira is still among the best and he should be able to end Chandler in a similar fashion when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend at UFC 309.

Final Charles Oliveira-Michael Chandler Prediction & Pick: Charles Oliveira (-265), Over 1.5 Rounds (-105)