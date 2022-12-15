By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Charlie Baker, the longtime Massachusetts governor, has been announced as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, succeeding Mark Emmert, sources told Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Baker, the Massachusetts governor since 2015, said the following in a statement, “I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day,” said Governor Baker. “The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge. And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today’s world, while preserving its essential value.”

Charlie Baker brings his wealth of political experience to the role as NCAA president, one he’ll assume on March 1, 2023. He’ll succeed Emmert, who served in the role since 2010.

Baker, who has not previously worked in college sports, is taking the position at a critical point in the NCAA’s history.

With the desire for federal regulations on NIL, Baker’s political experience will certainly be a valuable tool to the NCAA.

Not to mention the conference realignment era, as well as big media rights deals and revenue sharing debates.

Charlie Baker will have his hands full as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.