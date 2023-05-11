Charlize Theron, South African-American actress, took part in the telethon Drag Isn’t Dangerous. The telethon is part of the movement to combat anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers, corporations, and individuals. The night was one of entertainment to promote Queer joy during a time when the community has been heavily targeted. Theron left a message to anyone who wants to mess with drag queens, per Variety.

Theron said during the event, “We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f**k anybody up who’s trying to f**k with anything with you guys.”

She continued, “There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen. If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person.”

Drag performers have been under fire these past few weeks by conservative lawmakers, especially in states such as Tennessee, Kentucky and Montana. These states have passed bills attempting to ban drag performances. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a bill, effective July 1, banning gender-affirming health care for minors. This bill forces trans and nonbinary children back into the closet and puts them in harmful and potentially deadly position.

Lee also signed a bill limiting drag show performances in Tennessee. Under the bill, there can be legal repercussions for “adult cabaret” performers on public property where minors could be present. These aren’t the only attempts to ban drag, according to the ACLU there are 467 bills in the United States legislature targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Charlize Theron concluded her announcement, “Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”