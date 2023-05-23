Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a big mid-credits scene with the introduction of Clea, played by Charlize Theron. However, in the MCU projects since, we have yet to see Clea reappear and Theron has responded to questions about her future in Marvel.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the red carpet for Fast X in Rome, Theron was asked if she knew when she would be popping up again in a Marvel movie.

“I don’t [know]. I haven’t gotten a call,” said Theron.

I asked @CharlizeAfrica about her Marvel future and things got awkward. Not really. Well kinda. pic.twitter.com/OLR5W389gZ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 22, 2023

She asked, “Is that bad?” repeatedly before reassuring Horowitz that she wasn’t lying.

And who knows? You would assume that there will be a Doctor Strange 3 at some point given the fact that Multiverse of Madness grossed $955 million worldwide last year — topping its predecessor by over $300 million — despite slipping in the eyes of critics (the first Doctor Strange held an 89% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while Multiverse of Madness dipped to a 74%), but we don’t know when that will be. Perhaps by the time that third installment does come, an actress of Theron’s caliber won’t have the time or desire to commit to a return.

It’d be a shame, though, if she didn’t pop up again in the MCU as Charlize Theron is one of the best actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-winner has done it all from indies to Oscar bait and also finds a way to have fun. Her role in Atomic Blonde is some of her best work yet, and her role in the Fast & Furious franchise shows she knows how to have a good time (ditto for Long Shot). Aside from Fast X — in which she reprises the role of Cipher — she will reprise another role, this time of Andy from The Old Guard, in The Old Guard 2 for Netflix.

Fast X is in theaters now.