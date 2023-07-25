Media days are happening for college football, and the American Athletic Conference event took place this week. There weren't a ton of eye-popping statements, but new Charlotte football head coach Biff Poggi sure made his name known on Tuesday. The reporters asked him just three questions, and Poggi didn't take too kindly to that one bit.

After asking him the questions, Poggi went off and made sure to take aim at the preseason media poll disrespect (h/t Jeb Hill).

“That's it? Three questions? Maybe that's because you have us ranked last, that's all that you think of us…We get that message. Thank you.”

Charlotte's coach making friends fast pic.twitter.com/qwQKJjhwYG — Jeb Hill (@memphistigerjeb) July 25, 2023

Charlotte is a new team in the AAC after they made the move from Conference USA. To Poggi's point, three questions aren't much at all. However, being picked last in the preseason poll isn't too farfetched.

The Charlotte football program finished tied for last with Louisiana Tech in C-USA with a 3-9 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference.

Charlotte had 64 points total in the preseason poll, and South Florida was one spot ahead of them but with 86 points, so it wasn't very close for the final spot in the standings.

Biff Poggi is in his first season at Charlotte after being an assistant at Michigan, so there could be a decent turnaround. But responding like this to the media isn't exactly the best way to make an impression on a brand-new conference.

Charlotte begins the season with a home game against SC State before tough tests against Maryland, Jackson State, and Florida prior to AAC play. If Poggi and Charlotte do finish last, this video will surely recirculate.