The Charlotte 49ers are looking for significantly better results after a poor showing in 2022. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a Charlotte over-under win total prediction and pick.

Charlotte endured a terrible season, going 3-9, including 2-6 in the Conference USA. Now, they have moved to the ACC and hope to yield better results. The season started horrifically as they fell 43-13 in a pathetic road loss against Florida Atlantic. Next, they fell 41-24 to William Navy. The misery continued as they fell 56-21 to Maryland. However, they ended the losing streak by edging out Georgia State 42-41 on the road. They fell back to bad habits in a 56-20 loss to South Carolina on the road. Then, they lost 41-35 to UTEP.

A 34-20 loss to UAB piled on to their misery and they stood at 1-6 by this point. However, they snapped their three-game losing streak by defeating Rice 56-23. But they fell in an ugly game, losing 59-7 to Western Kentucky. Next, they lost 24-14 to Middle Tennessee. The 49ers ended their awful season with a 26-21 win over Louisiana Tech.

The 49ers fired their previous coach Will Healy when they were 1-7. Now, they have brought in Bill Poggi to coach the 49ers and try to get them back to respectability. Poggi will attempt to succeed in a program that has had only one winning season, which occurred in 2019. Significantly, it was the only time they have ever made a bowl appearance.

The 49ers saw only one person go to the NFL in the draft as the Green Bay Packers selected wide receiver Grant DuBose with the 256th pick in the seventh round. Now, the 49ers must find a way to get on without him.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 3.5 wins: +146

Under 3.5 wins: -184

Why Charlotte Can Win 3.5 Games

There are some positives for this team, despite the awful play. Now, it is all a matter of executing and showing how they can improve. It won't be easy, but it is possible, and the offense has to improve.

New offensive coordinator Mike Miller has the brains and experience to lead an offense to the promised land. Ultimately, he was an assistant for the Maryland offense that thrived in the system he will bring to Charlotte. Speed and quickness are the keys to success.

The passing game played well in 2022, as Chris Reynolds had a great season. However, Reynolds has departed, and it means Charlotte must replace him. New sophomore Trexler Ivey is the only quarterback that threw a pass in 2022. However, he will get the first chance and has a good supporting cast.

The running game should continue to thrive. Furthermore, the two-headed monster of Shadrick Byrd and ChaVon McEachern have experience, and both may go after 1,000 yards. They each have an interesting skillset and can break free at any given moment.

Charlotte will win four games if their offense can show some improvement. Then, they must avoid letting opposing quarterbacks pick them apart.

Why Charlotte Can Not Win 3.5 Games

It cannot get much worse, can it? The 49ers could not stop a high school team from scoring on them. Yes, it was that bad. The 49ers were 127th in the country in total defense. Additionally, they were 128th in scoring defense. Charlotte must play significantly better on defense to have a chance to even crack four wins.

There will be a new group on the defensive line. Ultimately, it will be a challenge for the 49ers as they get used to new pieces. Dez Morgan and Miguel Jackson must prove what they are capable of. Also, the linebackers are a question aside from Prince Bemah. Can anyone help him?

The pass defense could not stop anything in 2022. Furthermore, they allowed 279 yards per game. Charlotte must figure out how to stop deep passes. Also, they must learn how to prevent short passes from turning into long gains.

Charlotte will struggle to win four games because there will be so much transition on the defense. Likewise, the secondary remains awful, and they will continue to struggle to stop any passes.

Final Charlotte Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are in a new conference and will try to find ways to win. Yet, they are still not a good team. Their defense worries me. Therefore, it is difficult to see them accomplishing anything. Expect Charlotte to not win four games as they fail to improve on last year's pathetic showing.

Final Charlotte Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 wins: -184