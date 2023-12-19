Who is Chauncey Billups' wife?

Chauncey Billups’ wife is Piper Billups. Chauncey is a former NBA player and the current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

He carved out a decorated NBA career during his playing days. In fact, Chauncey’s greatest achievement would arguably be the time he led the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship at the expense of a heavily stacked Lakers squad.

Furthermore, the 2004 Finals MVP is also a five-time All-Star. Nowadays, Chauncey continues to make his presence felt in the NBA as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

But while Chauncey has achieved plenty in the NBA, there’s no question that his loving wife has stuck with him through thick and thin ever since the beginning of his career. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Chauncey Billups’ wife Piper Billups.

Who is Piper Billups?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Billups (@piper_billups_realtor)

Given that Piper prefers to keep her personal life private, few details have been made public about her, formerly known as Piper Riley. However, we do know that she attended George Washington High School. After completing her high school education, Piper would study in Metropolitan State College of Denver, where she earned a business degree in marketing.

Based on her Instagram account, Piper currently works as a realtor for Keller Williams Downtown LLC. She also posts homes in her social media platform. Her account currently has amassed over 900 followers.

Piper Billups’ career as a philanthropist

In 2007, Piper started her philanthropic work by hosting the Hip-Hop “tee” party. The event was held in the Birmingham Country Club. Highlights of the event included contests, vendors, music, and dancers with the hopes of raising funds for helping local children.

Two years later, Piper launched her foundation called Spread Her Wings Foundation. The foundation aimed to help and to guide young women as they turn away from substance abuse and teenage pregnancy and to become better individuals for the community.

For Piper’s efforts, she was awarded the “Making a Difference” award. The “Making a Difference” award is given by the Metropolitan State College of Denver’s Office of Alumni Relations to the school’s alumnus who have put in the work to make a positive impact towards the community. Eric Peterson, who was the Alumni Association Board Chair at that time, only had good words to say about the Trail Blazers coach’s wife.

In the school’s alumni board, Peterson claimed “She continues to prove that supporting our youth is important and that the investment that is made now will pay off 10 times over in the future.”

Marriage with Chauncey Billups

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Billups (@piper_billups_realtor)

The Billups reportedly first met way back during their high school days at George Washington High School. Since then, Piper has been by the NBA star’s side from his early playing career all the way to his current coaching days.

Chauncey has always made his feelings concerning his NBA situation known to Piper, from his differences with then Boston Celtics head coach Rick Pitino to the Celtics trading him during his rookie season and until the Pistons traded him away near the end of his career.

Although Chauncey was quite troublesome during his early NBA days, Piper did mention that having their first child together played an important role in helping the NBA champion get serious about life, especially after the Celtics traded him midway through his rookie season.

In the same report by ESPN, Piper recalled “He’d been humbled. You’re the third pick and they trade you? But then he comes home and he’s still The Man. Everyone is still loving you like before. He’s in his comfort zone again.”

Since getting married, the Billups family has grown. In fact, both Piper and Chauncey have three beautiful daughters together named Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya.

1997 rape accusation against Chauncey Billups

While the Billups family currently has it going good, the road wasn’t entirely smooth. Back in Chauncey’s rookie season, he was accused of committing rape. In fact, the case resurfaced after Chauncey was named as the top candidate for the Blazers head coaching job. Although it placed a strain on Chauncey’s relationship with his wife and family, it seems that the current Blazers head coach continues to look back on the incident.

In the press conference of welcoming Chauncey as the newest Blazers head coach, the five-time All-Star bared, “Every decision has consequences. That’s led to some really, really healthy but tough conversations that I’ve had to have with my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time in 1997, and my daughters about what actually happened and about what they may have to read about me in the news and in the media. But this experience has shaped my life in so many different ways.”

Chauncey was able to walk away from the incident as he settled the case out of court. But despite the incident, it seems that the Billups household remains to be a tight-knit family.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chauncey Billups’ wife Piper Billups.