Aaron Rodgers is an American football quarterback for the New York Jets. Let's check out his luxurious $8 million car collection.

Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback for the New York Jets of the National Football League. He spent the entirety of his career with the Green Bay Packers before they traded him to the Jets on April 26, 2023.

As a member of the Packers, he won one Super Bowl, was a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, and four-time passer rating leader. Rodgers has been known to have an enigmatic personality, which has often made people sour about him as a person. The fact is that Rodgers marches to the beat of his own drum, and it should be unsurprising that he doesn't believe in having too luxurious of a car collection.

Surprisingly, he sprung for the $8 million Maybach Exelero, as it would have been a lot more on-brand to only have the Camaro and F-150. Aaron Rodgers' net worth as of 2023 is $200 million, so it isn't that the Maybach Exelero is out of his price range. It's just that he seems like the type of guy to not get carried away with material possessions. Let's take a look at Aaron Rodgers' car collection.

3. 2011 Ford F-150

Rodger's go-to vehicle for everyday driving is his base model Ford F-150 at a value of just $22,790. Ford used to sell a version of the truck that was named after Rodgers. Rodgers' 2011 Ford commercial with him throwing passes into a fast-moving F-150 prompted the company to produce a small number of Aaron Rodgers Signature F-150s.

The truck has a 3.7-liter V8 engine that gives 302 horsepower. The truck goes 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 120 mph.

2. 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible

Rodgers was given the Camaro for winning Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers received it after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 and earning Super Bowl MVP.

The car was in the victory parade at Disney World, and Rodgers was seen driving the vehicle after the celebrations. He doesn't drive the car often but keeps it as a memento of his victory.

The car has an estimated value of $51,305 and is powered by a 6.1-liter V8 engine, producing 426 horsepower. It reaches a top speed of 155 mph, and it goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

1. Maybach Exelero

Rodgers' car collection may not be as luxurious as some other athletes until you get to his pride and joy vehicle. The Exelero was shown to the public in 2005 and was designed by the Italian car company Stola in collaboration with Daimler Chrysler.

It is based on a modified version of the Maybach 57S model. It has an astounding $8 million price tag.

A 5.9-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine with a maximum output of 690 hp powers the vehicle. The Exelero is designed to be a modern interpretation of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale.

The interior is also luxurious, featuring a custom-made leather and Alcantara interior with carbon-fiber accents. All the seats are heated and ventilated and include a state-of-the-art sound system. The car reaches a top speed of 218 mph and goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.